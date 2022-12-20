Dr. Rajesh Janardhanan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Janardhanan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rajesh Janardhanan, MD
Overview
Dr. Rajesh Janardhanan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Tucson, AZ.
Dr. Janardhanan works at
Locations
-
1
Banner - University Medical Center Tucson1501 N Campbell Ave, Tucson, AZ 85724 Directions (520) 694-8888Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
-
2
University Physicians Hospital2800 E Ajo Way, Tucson, AZ 85713 Directions (520) 874-2000
-
3
Banner Alzheimer's Institute3838 N Campbell Ave Bldg 2, Tucson, AZ 85719 Directions (520) 694-8888
-
4
University of Virginia Medical Center1215 Lee St, Charlottesville, VA 22908 Directions (434) 924-0000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Janardhanan?
I am very impressed with Dr. J. He took the time to listen to my concerns and he answered all my questions with out rushing to get to the next patient. He is very professional, but with a passion to really help people. If you need a Cardiologist, I highly recommend Dr. J!!
About Dr. Rajesh Janardhanan, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1174796239
Education & Certifications
- Cardiology and Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Janardhanan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Janardhanan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Janardhanan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Janardhanan works at
Dr. Janardhanan has seen patients for Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest, Heart Disease and Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Janardhanan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
84 patients have reviewed Dr. Janardhanan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Janardhanan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Janardhanan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Janardhanan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.