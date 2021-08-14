Overview

Dr. Rajesh Jain, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lakewood, CO. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with St. Anthony Hospital.



Dr. Jain works at Rajesh Jain in Lakewood, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Dysphagia and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.