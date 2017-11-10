See All Critical Care Medicine Doctors in College Station, TX
Dr. Rajesh Harrykissoon, MD

Pulmonary Critical Care Medicine
4 (20)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Rajesh Harrykissoon, MD is a Pulmonary Critical Care Medicine Specialist in College Station, TX. They specialize in Pulmonary Critical Care Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Brenham and Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – College Station.

Dr. Harrykissoon works at Baylor Scott & White Health in College Station, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Baylor Scott White-college Station Rock Prairie
    800 SCOTT AND WHITE DR, College Station, TX 77845 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (979) 207-3636
  2. 2
    College Station Center for Pulmonary and Sleep Disorders
    1602 Rock Prairie Rd Ste 2000, College Station, TX 77845 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (979) 694-1300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Brenham
  • Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – College Station

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Sleep Apnea
Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
Sleep Apnea
Wheezing
Shortness of Breath

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Airway Stenting Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Asbestosis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Breath Testing Chevron Icon
Breathing Disorders Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Chronic Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Circadian Rhythm Sleep Disorder Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
End-of-Life Issues Chevron Icon
Excessive Daytime Sleepiness Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hospice Care Services Chevron Icon
Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Mechanical Ventilation Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Night Eating Syndrome Chevron Icon
Nightmare Disorder Chevron Icon
Non-24-Hour Sleep-Wake Syndrome Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pediatric Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Problem Sleepiness Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Procedures Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
REM Sleep Behavior Disorder Chevron Icon
Respiratory Diseases Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Shift Work Sleep Disorder Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Disturbance-Related Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Sleep Sex Chevron Icon
Sleep Terror Disorder Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Bell Benefit Trust
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Elderplan
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Scott & White Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Harrykissoon?

    Nov 10, 2017
    Dr Harrykissoon is one of the best doctors I've ever used. He always takes his time and thoroughly explains things and answers every question in simple English that I can understand. Not only would I refer family and friends to him - I have.
    Nov 10, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Rajesh Harrykissoon, MD
    About Dr. Rajesh Harrykissoon, MD

    Specialties
    • Pulmonary Critical Care Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1285647727
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Texas Health Sciences Center
    Residency
    • The University Of Texas Health Sciences Center
    Internship
    • University of Texas At Houston / Medical School At Houston
    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Texas / Austin Campus
    Board Certifications
    • Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rajesh Harrykissoon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harrykissoon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Harrykissoon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Harrykissoon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Harrykissoon works at Baylor Scott & White Health in College Station, TX. View the full address on Dr. Harrykissoon’s profile.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Harrykissoon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harrykissoon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harrykissoon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harrykissoon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

