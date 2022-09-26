Overview

Dr. Rajesh Gupta, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Neurology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Kasturba Medical College and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital, Inova Fair Oaks Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital and Inova Mount Vernon Hospital.



Dr. Gupta works at Inova Medical Group - Neurosciences in Fairfax, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.