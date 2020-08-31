Overview

Dr. Rajesh Dhirmalani, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Union, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Overlook Medical Center.



Dr. Dhirmalani works at Advanced Gastroenterology Group in Union, NJ with other offices in Kenilworth, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Hernia and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.