Dr. Rajesh Dhirmalani, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rajesh Dhirmalani, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Union, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Overlook Medical Center.
Dr. Dhirmalani works at
Locations
1
Advanced Gastroenterology Group1308 Morris Ave Ste 102, Union, NJ 07083 Directions (908) 241-8900Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
2
Garden State Endoscopy & Surgery Center1700 Galloping Hill Rd Ste 103, Kenilworth, NJ 07033 Directions (908) 241-8900
Hospital Affiliations
- Overlook Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EBS-RMSCO
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Healthfirst
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
I went to Dr. Dhirmalani for issues I had with my stomach. I went to other doctors and they could not find anything wrong but he was able to make a diagnosis. He made me feel very comfortable throughout each procedure. I would definitely recommend him.
About Dr. Rajesh Dhirmalani, DO
- Gastroenterology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1073522819
Education & Certifications
- Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
Dr. Dhirmalani has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dhirmalani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dhirmalani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dhirmalani has seen patients for Hernia and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dhirmalani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dhirmalani speaks Spanish.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Dhirmalani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dhirmalani.
