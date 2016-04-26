Dr. Rajesh Dhairyawan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dhairyawan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rajesh Dhairyawan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rajesh Dhairyawan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ABERDEEN / COLLEGE MEDICINE AND MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami and HCA Florida Kendall Hospital.
Dr. Dhairyawan works at
Locations
Kendall Regional Medical Center11750 SW 40th St, Miami, FL 33175 Directions (305) 223-3000Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Dr. Douglas A Lyssy MD2020 59th St W, Bradenton, FL 34209 Directions (941) 798-6149
Rajesh Dhairyawan, MD, PA9900 SW 107th Ave Ste 100, Miami, FL 33176 Directions (305) 412-0998Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesdayClosedThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- HCA Florida Kendall Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Preferred Care Partners
- Simply Healthcare
- United Health Plan
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews

Dr.Dhairyawan has taken care of me for eleven years. He has been unfailingly considerate and in every way excellent.
About Dr. Rajesh Dhairyawan, MD
- Cardiology
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami
- Metro Hlth Med Ctr-Case West Res U
- UNIVERSITY OF ABERDEEN / COLLEGE MEDICINE AND MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dhairyawan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dhairyawan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dhairyawan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

Dr. Dhairyawan has seen patients for Heart Murmur, Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome and Angina, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dhairyawan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Dhairyawan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dhairyawan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dhairyawan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dhairyawan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.