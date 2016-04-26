See All Cardiologists in Miami, FL
Dr. Rajesh Dhairyawan, MD

Cardiology
4.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Rajesh Dhairyawan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ABERDEEN / COLLEGE MEDICINE AND MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami and HCA Florida Kendall Hospital.

Dr. Dhairyawan works at HCA Florida Kendall Hospital in Miami, FL with other offices in Bradenton, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Murmur, Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome and Angina along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Kendall Regional Medical Center
    11750 SW 40th St, Miami, FL 33175 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 223-3000
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Dr. Douglas A Lyssy MD
    2020 59th St W, Bradenton, FL 34209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 798-6149
    Rajesh Dhairyawan, MD, PA
    9900 SW 107th Ave Ste 100, Miami, FL 33176 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 412-0998
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    Closed
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Hospital Of Miami
  • HCA Florida Kendall Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heart Murmur
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Angina
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Coronary Interventional Procedures Chevron Icon
Coronary Interventions Chevron Icon
Coronary Stenting Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Holter Monitoring Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Prinzmetal Angina Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Preferred Care Partners
    • Simply Healthcare
    • United Health Plan
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dr. Rajesh Dhairyawan, MD
    About Dr. Rajesh Dhairyawan, MD

    • Cardiology
    • 34 years of experience
    • English
    • 1497758692
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Miami
    • Metro Hlth Med Ctr-Case West Res U
    • UNIVERSITY OF ABERDEEN / COLLEGE MEDICINE AND MEDICAL SCIENCES
    • Interventional Cardiology
