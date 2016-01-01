Overview

Dr. Rajesh Desai, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEWCASTLE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Peter's University Hospital.



Dr. Desai works at St. Peter's Family Health Center in New Brunswick, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.