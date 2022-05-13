Dr. Rajesh Dave, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dave is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rajesh Dave, MD
Overview
Dr. Rajesh Dave, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Camp Hill, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from MP Shah Med Coll, Jamnagar and is affiliated with Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center and Wellspan Chambersburg Hospital.
Dr. Dave works at
Locations
Cardiovascular Experts875 Poplar Church Rd Ste 300, Camp Hill, PA 17011 Directions (717) 724-6450Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center
- Wellspan Chambersburg Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Dave saved my foot and or leg from being amputated! Another cardiovascular team said that there was no other option but to deal with the pain till it was unbearable. I met with Dr. Dave and he sat me down and explained in detail how he would approach the situation. After two short surgeries he restored 100% flood flow to my left foot when others could only get 30%. It was a God sent to find this man and I could go on of hours what a wonderful man he is! Thanks again.
About Dr. Rajesh Dave, MD
- Cardiology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Gujarati and Hindi
- 1184627333
Education & Certifications
- Fletcher Allen Hlth Care
- Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center
- Reading Hosp
- MP Shah Med Coll, Jamnagar
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dave has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dave accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dave has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dave works at
Dr. Dave has seen patients for Heart Disease, Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dave on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dave speaks Gujarati and Hindi.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Dave. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dave.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dave, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dave appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.