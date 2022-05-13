Overview

Dr. Rajesh Dave, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Camp Hill, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from MP Shah Med Coll, Jamnagar and is affiliated with Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center and Wellspan Chambersburg Hospital.



Dr. Dave works at Cardiovascular Experts in Camp Hill, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.