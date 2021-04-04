Dr. Rajesh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chawla Rajesh, MD
Overview
Dr. Chawla Rajesh, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Arcadia, CA. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital of Southern California.
Dr. Rajesh works at
Locations
-
1
Cardiovascular Consultants of San Gabriel Valley Inc.900 S 1st Ave Ste C, Arcadia, CA 91006 Directions (626) 566-2750
-
2
Foothill Vascular Center Inc.105 N Hill Ave Ste 200, Pasadena, CA 91106 Directions (626) 585-9300
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Hospital of Southern California
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very good he listens carefully and thoughtfully and has helpful advice.
About Dr. Chawla Rajesh, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1982657763
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rajesh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rajesh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rajesh has seen patients for Chest Pain, Hyperlipidemia and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rajesh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rajesh speaks Chinese.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Rajesh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rajesh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rajesh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rajesh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.