Overview

Dr. Chawla Rajesh, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Arcadia, CA. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital of Southern California.



Dr. Rajesh works at Cardio Consultants San Gabriel in Arcadia, CA with other offices in Pasadena, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Hyperlipidemia and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.