Dr. Rajesh Chandwaney, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rajesh Chandwaney, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Cardiology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Hillcrest Hospital Claremore, Hillcrest Hospital South, Hillcrest Medical Center and W W Hastings Indian Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Oklahoma Heart Institute1265 S Utica Ave Ste 300, Tulsa, OK 74104 Directions (918) 592-0999
Hospital Affiliations
- Hillcrest Hospital Claremore
- Hillcrest Hospital South
- Hillcrest Medical Center
- W W Hastings Indian Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
long relationship,always excellant
About Dr. Rajesh Chandwaney, MD
- Cardiology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1174593461
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern University Med School
- Baylor College Of Med Houston
- University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chandwaney has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chandwaney accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chandwaney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chandwaney has seen patients for Heart Palpitations, Hyperlipidemia and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chandwaney on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Chandwaney. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chandwaney.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chandwaney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chandwaney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.