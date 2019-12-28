See All Neurosurgeons in Sugar Land, TX
Dr. Rajesh Bindal, MD

Neurosurgery
4 (52)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Rajesh Bindal, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital, Matagorda Regional Medical Center and St. Luke's Health–Sugar Land Hospital.

Dr. Bindal works at Texas Spine & Neurosurgery Center P.A. in Sugar Land, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Texas Spine & Neurosurgery Center P.A.
    16605 Southwest Fwy Ste 285, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 313-0031

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital
  • Matagorda Regional Medical Center
  • St. Luke's Health–Sugar Land Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Spinal Stenosis
Low Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Spinal Stenosis
Low Back Pain

Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Dural Tear Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • MHealth Insured
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • NGS CoreSource
    • Ohio State University Health Plan
    • Principal Life
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 52 ratings
    Patient Ratings (52)
    5 Star
    (37)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Dec 28, 2019
    Great doctor. Did not jump into surgery order one more test to pin point the issue. suggested surgery, The staff is very supportive they know what they are doing. Dr Bindal has great knowledge and very easy to talk to.
    Mr. Jaime — Dec 28, 2019
    Photo: Dr. Rajesh Bindal, MD
    About Dr. Rajesh Bindal, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    • 27 years of experience
    • English, Hindi and Spanish
    • 1306876768
    Education & Certifications

    • Indiana University Medical Center
    • Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
    • Northwestern University
    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rajesh Bindal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bindal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bindal has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bindal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bindal works at Texas Spine & Neurosurgery Center P.A. in Sugar Land, TX. View the full address on Dr. Bindal’s profile.

    52 patients have reviewed Dr. Bindal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bindal.

