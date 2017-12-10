Overview

Dr. Rajesh Bhola, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bellingham, WA. They graduated from Maulana Azad and is affiliated with Island Hospital, PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center and Skagit Valley Hospital.



Dr. Bhola works at Peace Arch Cardiology in Bellingham, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Heart Palpitations and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.