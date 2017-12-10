Dr. Rajesh Bhola, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bhola is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rajesh Bhola, MD
Overview
Dr. Rajesh Bhola, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bellingham, WA. They graduated from Maulana Azad and is affiliated with Island Hospital, PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center and Skagit Valley Hospital.
Dr. Bhola works at
Locations
Peace Arch Cardiology1344 King St Ste 104, Bellingham, WA 98229 Directions (360) 594-4002
Mountain View Chiropractic Ctr1215 Old Fairhaven Pkwy Ste B, Bellingham, WA 98225 Directions (360) 714-0693
Hospital Affiliations
- Island Hospital
- PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center
- Skagit Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- ODS Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor Bhola has been my Cardiologist for ten years. He helped me through the most frightening event in my life: Triple Bypass Surgery at age 59. Besides being a brilliant physician who inspires confidence, Doctor Bhola has been a compassionate counselor, always full of wisdom and encouragement not just about medicine but about life and how to life it fully..
About Dr. Rajesh Bhola, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Hindi
- 1356365001
Education & Certifications
- John Stroger Hospital Of Cook County
- John H. Stroger Cook County Hospital Int Med Internships/Residencies, Lok Nayak Jap Prakash Hospital
- Maulana Azad
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bhola has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bhola accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bhola has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bhola has seen patients for Chest Pain, Heart Palpitations and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bhola on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bhola speaks Hindi.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhola. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhola.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bhola, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bhola appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.