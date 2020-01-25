Dr. Bhatnagar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rajesh Bhatnagar, MD
Overview
Dr. Rajesh Bhatnagar, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Montefiore Medical Center.
Dr. Bhatnagar works at
Locations
-
1
Lydia Rabinowich MD PC1250 Waters Pl Ste 1203, Bronx, NY 10461 Directions (718) 239-6987
- 2 1200 Waters Pl Ste 310, Bronx, NY 10461 Directions (718) 576-6725
Hospital Affiliations
- Montefiore Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Bhatnagar is a compassionate and understanding doctor. He actually listens to you and he genuinely care about your wellbeing. The is absolutely awesome I definitely recommend him highly.
About Dr. Rajesh Bhatnagar, MD
- Neurology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1386605517
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bhatnagar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bhatnagar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bhatnagar has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Vertigo and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bhatnagar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bhatnagar speaks Hindi.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhatnagar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhatnagar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bhatnagar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bhatnagar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.