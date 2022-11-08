Overview

Dr. Rajesh Bhakta, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Sun City, AZ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from American University Of The Caribbean School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Banner Boswell Medical Center.



Dr. Bhakta works at Optum Primary Care-Sun City in Sun City, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.