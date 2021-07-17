See All Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologists in Newport Beach, CA
Dr. Rajesh Banker, MD

Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
4.5 (53)
Call for new patient details
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Rajesh Banker, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.

Dr. Banker works at Premiere Cardiology in Newport Beach, CA with other offices in Orange, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Ventricular Fibrillation, Heart Disease and Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Premier Cardiology
    520 Superior Ave Ste 330, Newport Beach, CA 92663 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 478-7373
  2. 2
    Uc Irvine Medical Center
    101 The City Dr S, Orange, CA 92868 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 456-6699
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  3. 3
    Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian
    1 Hoag Dr, Newport Beach, CA 92663 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 764-4624
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hoag Hospital Newport Beach

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ventricular Fibrillation
Heart Disease
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT)
Ventricular Fibrillation
Heart Disease
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT)

Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Restrictive Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Venous Return Anomaly Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 53 ratings
    Patient Ratings (53)
    5 Star
    (47)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jul 17, 2021
    I would highly recommend Dr. Banker. He is kind, patient, and thorough. He explained the procedures and left the final decision to me.
    janet Rolek — Jul 17, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Rajesh Banker, MD
    About Dr. Rajesh Banker, MD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1043425036
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • California Pacific Med Ctr - Pacific
    Internship
    • Cedars-Sinai Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiovascular Disease
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Banker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Banker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Banker has seen patients for Ventricular Fibrillation, Heart Disease and Ventricular Tachycardia (VT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Banker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    53 patients have reviewed Dr. Banker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Banker.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Banker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Banker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

