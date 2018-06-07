Dr. Rajesh Banderudrappagari, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Banderudrappagari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rajesh Banderudrappagari, MD
Overview
Dr. Rajesh Banderudrappagari, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Springfield, MO. They graduated from University of Health Sciences / Osmania Medical College and is affiliated with Cox Medical Center Branson, Cox Medical Center South, HSHS St. Francis Hospital and HSHS St. John's Hospital.
Locations
CoxHealth Medical Oncology3850 S National Ave, Springfield, MO 65807 Directions (417) 875-2607
Hospital Affiliations
- Cox Medical Center Branson
- Cox Medical Center South
- HSHS St. Francis Hospital
- HSHS St. John's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Bandy is very knowledgeable and very personable. Took the time to listen and advise us on the conditions. His staff was polite and friendly.
About Dr. Rajesh Banderudrappagari, MD
- Oncology
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences
- University of Health Sciences / Osmania Medical College
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Banderudrappagari has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Banderudrappagari accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Banderudrappagari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Banderudrappagari has seen patients for Anemia, Leukocytosis and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Banderudrappagari on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Banderudrappagari. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Banderudrappagari.
