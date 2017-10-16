Overview

Dr. Rajesh Bajaj, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Florence, SC. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from All India Inst Med Scis and is affiliated with McLeod Behavioral Health Center Darlington, Mcleod Health Cheraw, Mcleod Health Clarendon and McLeod Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Bajaj works at QUEST DIAGNOSTICS CLINICAL LABORATORIES INC in Florence, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Secondary Malignancies, Lung Cancer and Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.