Dr. Rajesh Bagai, MD

Hematology & Oncology
4.5 (14)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Rajesh Bagai, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from NORTHEAST OHIO MED UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Abrazo Arrowhead Campus, Banner Boswell Medical Center, Banner Thunderbird Medical Center and Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center.

Dr. Bagai works at Ironwood Cancer and Research Centers in Glendale, AZ with other offices in Avondale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Vitamin B Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ironwood Cancer and Research Centers
    5810 W Beverly Ln, Glendale, AZ 85306 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (623) 312-3000
  2. 2
    Kidscope LLC
    13055 W McDowell Rd Ste G112, Avondale, AZ 85392 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (623) 312-3020
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Abrazo Arrowhead Campus
  • Banner Boswell Medical Center
  • Banner Thunderbird Medical Center
  • Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vitamin B Deficiency
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations
Skin Screenings
Vitamin B Deficiency
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations
Skin Screenings

Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
All Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cancer Treatment Complications Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Mycosis Fungoides Chevron Icon
Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Feb 13, 2020
    We have been very blessed to find Dr. Bagai through our PCP. He is extremely knowledgeable and has excellent credentials and training. Dr. Bagai took my post surgical course to new level which allowed me to be in the best possible shape before starting chemotherapy. Dr. Bagai is understanding and treats us with respect. His instructions are clear and this allows us to focus on a positive treatment plan. If you can say your oncologist is your best friend, he is. Most importantly I feel cared for.
    — Feb 13, 2020
    About Dr. Rajesh Bagai, MD

    • Hematology & Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    NPI Number
    • 1306866736
    Education & Certifications

    • Case Western Reserve University
    Residency
    Residency
    • NORTHEAST OHIO MED UNIV COLL OF MED
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Akron
    Board Certifications
    • Medical Oncology
