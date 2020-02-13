Dr. Rajesh Bagai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bagai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rajesh Bagai, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rajesh Bagai, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from NORTHEAST OHIO MED UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Abrazo Arrowhead Campus, Banner Boswell Medical Center, Banner Thunderbird Medical Center and Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Bagai works at
Locations
-
1
Ironwood Cancer and Research Centers5810 W Beverly Ln, Glendale, AZ 85306 Directions (623) 312-3000
-
2
Kidscope LLC13055 W McDowell Rd Ste G112, Avondale, AZ 85392 Directions (623) 312-3020Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Abrazo Arrowhead Campus
- Banner Boswell Medical Center
- Banner Thunderbird Medical Center
- Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bagai?
We have been very blessed to find Dr. Bagai through our PCP. He is extremely knowledgeable and has excellent credentials and training. Dr. Bagai took my post surgical course to new level which allowed me to be in the best possible shape before starting chemotherapy. Dr. Bagai is understanding and treats us with respect. His instructions are clear and this allows us to focus on a positive treatment plan. If you can say your oncologist is your best friend, he is. Most importantly I feel cared for.
About Dr. Rajesh Bagai, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1306866736
Education & Certifications
- Case Western Reserve University
- University Hospital Of Cleveland
- NORTHEAST OHIO MED UNIV COLL OF MED
- University Of Akron
- Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bagai has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bagai accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Bagai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Bagai works at
Dr. Bagai has seen patients for Vitamin B Deficiency, and more.
Dr. Bagai speaks Hindi.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Bagai. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bagai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bagai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.