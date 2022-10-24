Dr. Rajesh Arakal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arakal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rajesh Arakal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rajesh Arakal, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Flower Mound, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Medicine and Denistry-New Jersey and is affiliated with Medical City Plano, Medical City Mckinney, Texas Health Center For Diagnostics & Surgery, Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.
Locations
-
1
Texas Back Institute - Flower Mound4370 Medical Arts Dr Ste 230, Flower Mound, TX 75028 Directions (972) 480-3023Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Texas Back Institute - Frisco5575 Frisco Square Blvd Ste 400, Frisco, TX 75034 Directions (214) 919-3419Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
3
Texas Back Institute - McKinney4510 Medical Center Dr Ste 106, McKinney, TX 75069 Directions (469) 375-4543Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
4
Texas Back Institute6020 W Parker Rd Ste 200, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (972) 480-3933Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
5
Texas Back Institute - Wichita Falls501 MIDWESTERN PKWY E, Wichita Falls, TX 76302 Directions (888) 617-1809
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Plano
- Medical City Mckinney
- Texas Health Center For Diagnostics & Surgery
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Arakal absolutely changed my life!!! I previously had back surgery by a different doctor and the outcome was not good. I lived in pain for years from fear of having another bad experience, if not worse, should I have back surgery again. Nothing could be farther from the truth. It has been a couple of days past my three week mark. I saw a good friend that did not know that I had just had back surgery (very extensive back surgery) and while recommending Dr. Arakal for her back problems, she could not believe it had been just three weeks because of how I was walking, bending, standing, etc. All I can say is trust him. He will change your life too!
About Dr. Rajesh Arakal, MD
- Orthopedic Spine Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- 1124197827
Education & Certifications
- Baylor Affiliated Hospitals Texas Medical Center
- University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey
- University Of Medicine and Denistry-New Jersey
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Arakal speaks French and Spanish.
