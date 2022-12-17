Dr. Rajesh Agrawal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Agrawal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rajesh Agrawal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rajesh Agrawal, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Pinellas Park, FL. They specialize in Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from Ross University|Ross University, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Largo Hospital, HCA Florida St. Petersburg Hospital, HCA Florida Northside Hospital and St. Anthony's Hospital.
Locations
American Lung & Sleep Disorder Consultants6223 66th St N, Pinellas Park, FL 33781 Directions (727) 382-7376Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Largo Hospital
- HCA Florida St. Petersburg Hospital
- HCA Florida Northside Hospital
- St. Anthony's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
NorthSide Hospital
About Dr. Rajesh Agrawal, MD
- Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
- 36 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- East Tennessee State University|Temple University|University Va School Med
- University of Virginia
- Ross University|Ross University, School Of Medicine
- Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Agrawal has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Agrawal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Agrawal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Agrawal has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Wheezing and Shortness of Breath, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Agrawal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Agrawal speaks Hindi and Spanish.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Agrawal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Agrawal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Agrawal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Agrawal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.