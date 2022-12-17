Overview

Dr. Rajesh Agrawal, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Pinellas Park, FL. They specialize in Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from Ross University|Ross University, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Largo Hospital, HCA Florida St. Petersburg Hospital, HCA Florida Northside Hospital and St. Anthony's Hospital.



Dr. Agrawal works at American Lung & Sleep Disorder Consultants in Pinellas Park, FL. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Wheezing and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.