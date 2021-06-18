Dr. Rajesh Agarwala, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Agarwala is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rajesh Agarwala, MD
Overview
Dr. Rajesh Agarwala, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF INDIANAPOLIS / UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Broward Health North, HCA Florida Northwest Hospital and West Boca Medical Center.
Dr. Agarwala works at
Locations
Rigaud and Associates PA9980 Central Park Blvd N Ste 312, Boca Raton, FL 33428 Directions (561) 218-4859
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health North
- HCA Florida Northwest Hospital
- West Boca Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr A is a dedicated, compassionate & intelligent doctor and human being. Very responsive to patient and family needs. I recommend him whole heartily.
About Dr. Rajesh Agarwala, MD
- Nephrology
- English, Hindi
- 1679893234
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF INDIANAPOLIS / UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE
