Dr. Rajesh Agarwala, MD

Nephrology
3.5 (14)
Accepting new patients
Dr. Rajesh Agarwala, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF INDIANAPOLIS / UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Broward Health North, HCA Florida Northwest Hospital and West Boca Medical Center.

Dr. Agarwala works at Advanced Kidney And Hypertension Care in Boca Raton, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Alkalosis, Acidosis and Hyperkalemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Rigaud and Associates PA
    9980 Central Park Blvd N Ste 312, Boca Raton, FL 33428 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 218-4859

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Broward Health North
  • HCA Florida Northwest Hospital
  • West Boca Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Alkalosis
Acidosis
Hyperkalemia
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hemodialysis Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Acute Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Renal Agenesis and Dysgenesis Chevron Icon
Congenital Renal Dysplasia Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Related Services Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Jun 18, 2021
    Dr A is a dedicated, compassionate & intelligent doctor and human being. Very responsive to patient and family needs. I recommend him whole heartily.
    DS — Jun 18, 2021
    About Dr. Rajesh Agarwala, MD

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    NPI Number
    • 1679893234
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF INDIANAPOLIS / UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rajesh Agarwala, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Agarwala is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Agarwala has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Agarwala has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Agarwala works at Advanced Kidney And Hypertension Care in Boca Raton, FL. View the full address on Dr. Agarwala’s profile.

    Dr. Agarwala has seen patients for Alkalosis, Acidosis and Hyperkalemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Agarwala on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Agarwala. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Agarwala.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Agarwala, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Agarwala appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

