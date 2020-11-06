Dr. Rajesambhaji Borade, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Borade is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rajesambhaji Borade, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Leesburg, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from BOMBAY CENTER / DR D.Y. PATIL MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Rakesh Rohatgi MD PA822 Perkins St, Leesburg, FL 34748 Directions (352) 315-4111Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Villages Endoscopy Center LLC10900 SE 174th Place Rd, Summerfield, FL 34491 Directions (352) 245-7427
- 3 8550 NE 138th Ln Bldg 100, Lady Lake, FL 32159 Directions (407) 574-1852
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Dr. Raj's completed an EGD-Colonoscopy for me today and it went painlessly. He came in after the procedure and when through the photographs taken during the procedure, explained what had transpired, and explained the follow-up procedure. He was pleasant, concise, and very informative. I highly recommend his practice.
- Gastroenterology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- BOMBAY CENTER / DR D.Y. PATIL MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Gastroenterology
Dr. Borade has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Borade accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Borade has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Borade has seen patients for Heartburn, Constipation and Dysphagia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Borade on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Borade. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Borade.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Borade, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Borade appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.