Dr. Mangrola has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rajendrasinh Mangrola, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Rajendrasinh Mangrola, MD is an Addiction Psychiatry Specialist in West Palm Beach, FL. They specialize in Addiction Psychiatry, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEWCASTLE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Origins Behavioral Healthcare of Florida LLC5200 East Ave, West Palm Beach, FL 33407 Directions (561) 841-1056
Raju Mangrola MD PA4600 Military Trl Ste 206, Jupiter, FL 33458 Directions (561) 691-1400
- 3 207 W Aries Dr, South Padre Island, TX 78597 Directions (956) 772-9200
Origins Recovery of Texas LLC4610 Padre Blvd, South Padre Island, TX 78597 Directions (956) 772-9200
Dr. Mangrola is a phenomenal psychiatrist. He knows his stuff and cares about his patients, however he does not mince words and is straight up and to the point. So, some people do not like that type of personality in a doctor. Well not everyone is a fit for everyone else. I consider him an acquired taste, but I also recognize that as patients go, I am too. He has always been open to discussing anything related to my care, including alternative or supplemental treatments. In nearly 15 years, including 5 off meds, I have never considered going elsewhere, although my goal is to never have to see him again ;) I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Rajendrasinh Mangrola, MD
- Addiction Psychiatry
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1568464949
- UNIVERSITY OF NEWCASTLE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Addiction Medicine
Dr. Mangrola has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
