See All Addiction Psychiatrists in West Palm Beach, FL
Dr. Rajendrasinh Mangrola, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Rajendrasinh Mangrola, MD

Addiction Psychiatry
4 (19)
Call for new patient details
41 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Rajendrasinh Mangrola, MD is an Addiction Psychiatry Specialist in West Palm Beach, FL. They specialize in Addiction Psychiatry, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEWCASTLE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Mangrola works at Hanley Center in West Palm Beach, FL with other offices in Jupiter, FL and South Padre Island, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Origins Behavioral Healthcare of Florida LLC
    5200 East Ave, West Palm Beach, FL 33407 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 841-1056
  2. 2
    Raju Mangrola MD PA
    4600 Military Trl Ste 206, Jupiter, FL 33458 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 691-1400
  3. 3
    207 W Aries Dr, South Padre Island, TX 78597 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (956) 772-9200
  4. 4
    Origins Recovery of Texas LLC
    4610 Padre Blvd, South Padre Island, TX 78597 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (956) 772-9200

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Psychological Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychological Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychiatric Evaluation

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Hallucinogen Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.8
Average provider rating
Based on 19 ratings
Patient Ratings (19)
5 Star
(13)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(5)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Mangrola?

Jul 20, 2020
Dr. Mangrola is a phenomenal psychiatrist. He knows his stuff and cares about his patients, however he does not mince words and is straight up and to the point. So, some people do not like that type of personality in a doctor. Well not everyone is a fit for everyone else. I consider him an acquired taste, but I also recognize that as patients go, I am too. He has always been open to discussing anything related to my care, including alternative or supplemental treatments. In nearly 15 years, including 5 off meds, I have never considered going elsewhere, although my goal is to never have to see him again ;) I highly recommend him.
— Jul 20, 2020
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Rajendrasinh Mangrola, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Rajendrasinh Mangrola, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Mangrola to family and friends

Dr. Mangrola's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Mangrola

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Rajendrasinh Mangrola, MD.

About Dr. Rajendrasinh Mangrola, MD

Specialties
  • Addiction Psychiatry
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 41 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1568464949
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF NEWCASTLE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Addiction Medicine
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Mangrola has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Mangrola has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

19 patients have reviewed Dr. Mangrola. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mangrola.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mangrola, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mangrola appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Rajendrasinh Mangrola, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.