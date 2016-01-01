Dr. Rajendra Sawh-Martinez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sawh-Martinez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rajendra Sawh-Martinez, MD
Overview
Dr. Rajendra Sawh-Martinez, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Yale University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with AdventHealth Altamonte Springs and Adventhealth Orlando.
Locations
AdventHealth Medical Group Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery at Orlando401 N Mills Ave Ste C, Orlando, FL 32803 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth Altamonte Springs
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Rajendra Sawh-Martinez, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 11 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1235420886
Education & Certifications
- Yale Craniofacial Surgery Fellowship
- Yale Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery
- Yale University School Of Medicine
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sawh-Martinez accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sawh-Martinez speaks Spanish.
