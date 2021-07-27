Dr. Rajendra Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rajendra Patel, MD
Overview
Dr. Rajendra Patel, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Rancho Cucamonga, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from BARODA UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Emanate Health Inter-community Hospital.
Locations
Health Group Psychological Services Inc.8580 Utica Ave Ste 200, Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730 Directions (909) 944-1717
Canyon Ridge Hospital5353 G St, Chino, CA 91710 Directions (909) 590-3700
Julie Rayhanabad Ph.d. A Psychological Corp.14708 Pipeline Ave Ste B, Chino Hills, CA 91709 Directions (909) 393-8585
Rosario Retino MD Inc166 W College St Ste A, Covina, CA 91723 Directions (626) 938-7112
Hospital Affiliations
- Emanate Health Inter-community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
My doctor for the last 6 years. I wouldn’t be as functional as I am without him.
About Dr. Rajendra Patel, MD
- Psychiatry
- 49 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1245260181
Education & Certifications
- BARODA UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel speaks Hindi.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.