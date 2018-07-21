Dr. Rajendra Pandya, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pandya is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rajendra Pandya, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rajendra Pandya, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from Smt. Nathiba Hargovandas Lakhmichand Municipal Medical College and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball and HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress.
Dr. Pandya works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Houston Northwest ID12025 Louetta Rd Ste B, Houston, TX 77070 Directions (281) 805-3682
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball
- HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pandya?
I came into the ER with an infection after surgery and was eventually admitted into the hospital. From my stay until I was discharged, Dr. Pandya took exquisite care of me and was very thorough with prevention of the infection and care of my wound. During my visits to wound care, he attentively inspects and evaluates the wound carefully and also explains any questions that may come up. I highly recommend Dr. Pandya and also Dr. Dao for their excellent work to anyone in need of medical assistance
About Dr. Rajendra Pandya, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- English
- 1265442420
Education & Certifications
- Smt. Nathiba Hargovandas Lakhmichand Municipal Medical College
- Infectious Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pandya has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pandya accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pandya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pandya works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Pandya. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pandya.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pandya, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pandya appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.