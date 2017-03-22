Dr. Rajendra Lowtan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lowtan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rajendra Lowtan, MD
Dr. Rajendra Lowtan, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Annapolis, MD. They graduated from Universidad Central Del Este (UCE), Facultad De Medicina.
Committed To Change P.c.420 Chinquapin Round Rd Ste 2I, Annapolis, MD 21401 Directions (410) 990-1811
Dr. Lowtan is a very kind, caring professional. He has been seeing my teenage daughter for almost 2 years and we have been extremely pleased.
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- English
- Universidad Central Del Este (UCE), Facultad De Medicina
- Addiction Medicine and Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
Dr. Lowtan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lowtan accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lowtan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Lowtan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lowtan.
