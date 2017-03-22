See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Annapolis, MD
Dr. Rajendra Lowtan, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Rajendra Lowtan, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
4 (16)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Rajendra Lowtan, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Annapolis, MD. They graduated from Universidad Central Del Este (UCE), Facultad De Medicina.

Dr. Lowtan works at Committed To Change P.c. in Annapolis, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Committed To Change P.c.
    420 Chinquapin Round Rd Ste 2I, Annapolis, MD 21401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 990-1811

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Bipolar Disorder
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Major Depressive Disorder
Bipolar Disorder
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Major Depressive Disorder

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Lowtan?

    Mar 22, 2017
    Dr. Lowtan is a very kind, caring professional. He has been seeing my teenage daughter for almost 2 years and we have been extremely pleased.
    Bowie, MD — Mar 22, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Rajendra Lowtan, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Rajendra Lowtan, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Lowtan to family and friends

    Dr. Lowtan's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Lowtan

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Rajendra Lowtan, MD.

    About Dr. Rajendra Lowtan, MD

    Specialties
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1467474049
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Universidad Central Del Este (UCE), Facultad De Medicina
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Addiction Medicine and Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rajendra Lowtan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lowtan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lowtan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lowtan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lowtan works at Committed To Change P.c. in Annapolis, MD. View the full address on Dr. Lowtan’s profile.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Lowtan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lowtan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lowtan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lowtan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Rajendra Lowtan, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.