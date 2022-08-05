Overview

Dr. Rajendra Koirala, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Youngstown, OH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine, Hahnemann University Hospital and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.



Dr. Koirala works at Champaign Dental Group in Youngstown, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Opioid Dependence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.