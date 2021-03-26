Dr. Rajendra Kadiyala, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kadiyala is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rajendra Kadiyala, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rajendra Kadiyala, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Stanford University School of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital, NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center, NewYork-Presbyterian/The Allen Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Locations
ColumbiaDoctors Midtown51 W 51st St, New York, NY 10019 Directions (718) 246-8700
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/The Allen Hospital
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Kadiyala is an amazing doctor. My concerns were automatically addressed with kindness and care for my condition. After years of misdiagnosis from other doctors Dr.Kadiyala was able to fix my carpal tunnel in a few week. I would recommend him to anyone I know.
About Dr. Rajendra Kadiyala, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center Harvard Medical School|Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Harvard Medical School|Brigham and Women's Hospital and Children's Hospitals, Harvard Medical School
- HARVARD COMBINED ORTHOPAEDIC SURGERY RESIDENCY PROGRAM
- Massachusetts General Hospital, Harvard Medical School
- Stanford University School of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Kadiyala works at
