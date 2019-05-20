Overview

Dr. Rajendra Dwivedi, MD is an Urology Specialist in Porterville, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BOMBAY / LOKMANYA TILAK MUNICIPAL MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Sierra View Medical Center.



Dr. Dwivedi works at RH Dwivedi MD Inc in Porterville, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Balanoposthitis and Phimosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.