Dr. Rajendra Bhayani, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Rajendra Bhayani, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from OREGON HEALTHSCIENCE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY.
NY Institute Of Otolaryngology1783 W 6th St, Brooklyn, NY 11223 Directions (718) 645-2555
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I had sinuses problems for a long time i went to doctor bhayani he did a procedure in his office and now i can breath muchhh better he is the best ??
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 19 years of experience
- English, Gujarati
- 1467491423
- OREGON HEALTHSCIENCE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
- Otolaryngology
Dr. Bhayani has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bhayani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bhayani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bhayani has seen patients for Chronic Sinusitis, Ear Ache and Allergic Rhinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bhayani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bhayani speaks Gujarati.
64 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhayani. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhayani.
