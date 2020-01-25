Overview

Dr. Rajender Singh, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Alpharetta, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from U Coll Med Scis New Delhi and is affiliated with Emory Johns Creek Hospital.



Dr. Singh works at Alpha Medical Centre in Alpharetta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.