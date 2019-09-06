Overview

Dr. Rajen Butani, MD is an Urology Specialist in Voorhees, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital.



Dr. Butani works at New Jersey Urology, LLC in Voorhees, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Urinary Incontinence and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.