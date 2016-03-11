Overview

Dr. Rajeev Sood, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Orlando, FL. They graduated from Panjab University / Dayanand Medical College And Hospital and is affiliated with Orlando Health-health Central Hospital.



Dr. Sood works at Florida Healthcare Of Orlando in Orlando, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.