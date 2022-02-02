Dr. Rajeev Sindhwani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sindhwani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rajeev Sindhwani, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Rajeev Sindhwani, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Scarsdale, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences, All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.
Mount Sinai Doctors-scarsdale341 Central Park Ave, Scarsdale, NY 10583 Directions (914) 370-5200Tuesday8:30am - 12:30pm
Docs2422 Central Park Ave, Yonkers, NY 10710 Directions (914) 637-0812
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
The doctor is a true professional and made us feel very secure and welcomed. After our first visit, no doubt we made the right choice.
- Cardiology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1346285145
- Albert Einstein College Med
- Michael Reese Hospital And Med Center
- All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences, All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences
Dr. Sindhwani has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sindhwani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sindhwani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sindhwani has seen patients for Heart Murmur, Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome and Angina, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sindhwani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sindhwani speaks Spanish.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Sindhwani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sindhwani.
