Overview

Dr. Rajeev Sindhwani, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Scarsdale, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences, All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.



Dr. Sindhwani works at Mount Sinai Doctors Westchester in Scarsdale, NY with other offices in Yonkers, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Murmur, Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome and Angina along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.