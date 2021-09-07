Overview

Dr. Rajeev Seth, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Liverpool, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS and is affiliated with Crouse Hospital and Upstate University Hospital.



Dr. Seth works at Retina Vitreous Surgeons Of Central New York Pc in Liverpool, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Vein Occlusion, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.