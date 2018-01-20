Dr. Rajeev Saggar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saggar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rajeev Saggar, MD
Overview
Dr. Rajeev Saggar, MD is a Pulmonologist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from University of CA Irvine and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix.
Locations
Banner-university Super Specialists LLC755 E McDowell Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85006 Directions (602) 255-7600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Banner University Medical Center Phoenix Advanced Lung Disease Institute1300 N 12th St Ste 600, Phoenix, AZ 85006 Directions (602) 255-7600
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
- AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Choice of Arizona
- Health Net
- Healthcare Connect
- Humana
- Indian Health Service
- Mercy Care
- MultiPlan
- Phoenix Health Plan
- SCAN Health Plan
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have received exceptional patient care from Dr. Saggar.
About Dr. Rajeev Saggar, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 20 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1225230543
Education & Certifications
- University Of Ca, Los Angeles-Lung Transplant & Pulmonary Hypertension Fellowship
- University of CA Irvine
- Pulmonary Disease and Pulmonology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Saggar has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Saggar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Saggar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Saggar has seen patients for Wheezing, Primary Pulmonary Hypertension and Interstitial Lung Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Saggar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Saggar speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Saggar. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saggar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saggar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saggar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.