Overview

Dr. Rajeev Saggar, MD is a Pulmonologist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from University of CA Irvine and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix.



Dr. Saggar works at Banner University Neuroscience Institute - Phoenix Campus in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing, Primary Pulmonary Hypertension and Interstitial Lung Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.