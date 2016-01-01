Dr. Rajeev Raghavan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Raghavan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rajeev Raghavan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rajeev Raghavan, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from Baylor College of Medicine, Doctorate of Medicine|Ohio State University / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Ben Taub Hospital, CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center and Houston Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Raghavan works at
Locations
Baylor Clinic6620 Main St Ste 1375, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 798-8350
Hospital Affiliations
- Ben Taub Hospital
- CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
- Houston Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Rajeev Raghavan, MD
- Nephrology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1851599740
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Medicine|Baylor College of Medicine, Nephrology
- Baylor College Of Medicine, Internal Medicine
- Baylor College of Medicine, Doctorate of Medicine|Ohio State University / College of Medicine
- Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Raghavan accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Raghavan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Raghavan works at
Dr. Raghavan has seen patients for Calcium Metabolism Disorders and Hypercalcemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Raghavan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Raghavan has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Raghavan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Raghavan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Raghavan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.