Overview

Dr. Rajeev Raghavan, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from Baylor College of Medicine, Doctorate of Medicine|Ohio State University / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Ben Taub Hospital, CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center and Houston Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Raghavan works at Baylor Clinic in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Calcium Metabolism Disorders and Hypercalcemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.