Dr. Rajeev Narang, MD

Pulmonary Disease
Overview

Dr. Rajeev Narang, MD is a Pulmonologist in Corpus Christi, TX. They completed their fellowship with Critical Care Fellowship|Presby Hosp-U Pittsburgh|Pulmonary/Sleep Fellowship

Dr. Narang works at South Texas Pulmonary & Critical in Corpus Christi, TX. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Wheezing and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    South Texas Pulmonary & Critical
    1501 S Alameda St, Corpus Christi, TX 78404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (361) 268-6401

  • Corpus Christi Medical Center - Bay Area
  • CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi - South

COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
Asthma
Bronchoscopy
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Pleural Effusion
Pneumonia
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids)
Pulmonary Edema
Pulmonary Embolism
Respiratory Failure
Sleep Apnea
Smoking Cessation Counseling
Thoracentesis
Partial Lung Collapse
Respiratory Management
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Bronchiectasis
Bronchitis
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)
Cough
Emphysema
Interstitial Lung Disease
Lung Nodule
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Hypertension
Sleep Study
Tuberculosis
Acute Lower Respiratory Infection
Asbestosis
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis
Bronchospasm
Cryptococcosis
CT-Guided Biopsy
Cystic Fibrosis
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Empyema
In-Office Ultrasound
Insomnia
Lung Abscess
Lung Biopsy
Lung Cancer
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Multiple Sleep Latency Test (MSLT)
Mycobacterial Lung Infection
Nebulizer Treatment
Pleural Biopsy
Polysomnography With CPAP Titration
Pulmonary Arteriovenous Malformation
Pulmonary Function Test
Restless Leg Syndrome
Rheumatoid Lung Disease
Sarcoidosis
Sleep Disorders
Transbronchial Lung Biopsy
Ultrasound-Guided Biopsy
Wegener's Granulomatosis
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American

    Patient Ratings (36)
    Aug 09, 2021
    Aug 09, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Dr. Rajeev Narang, MD
    About Dr. Rajeev Narang, MD

    Pulmonary Disease
    English
    1700894359
    Education & Certifications

    • Critical Care Fellowship|Presby Hosp-U Pittsburgh|Pulmonary/Sleep Fellowship
    • Englewood Hospital And Med Center|Prince George Hospital Center
    • Sajdarjang Hosp|Sajdarjang Hospital
    Pulmonary Disease
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rajeev Narang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Narang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Narang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Narang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Narang works at South Texas Pulmonary & Critical in Corpus Christi, TX. View the full address on Dr. Narang’s profile.

    Dr. Narang has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Wheezing and Shortness of Breath, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Narang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    36 patients have reviewed Dr. Narang. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Narang.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Narang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Narang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

