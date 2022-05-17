Dr. Rajeev Misra, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Misra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview
Dr. Rajeev Misra, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Silverdale, WA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Des Moines Univ Coll Of Osteo Med & Surg|Des Moines Univ Coll Of Osteo Med & Surg and is affiliated with St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton.
Locations
The Doctors Clinic Physical Therapy2200 NW Myhre Rd, Silverdale, WA 98383 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I would recommend Dr. Misra to anyone in need of surgery. Dr. Misra spent time with me discussing all options for a hernia I was dealing with. He answered my many questions with detail in terms I could understand. I decided to proceed with the surgery which went exceptionally well. He personally called me the evening of my operation to check on me, and the following week. He has a pleasant demeanor and never minimized my concerns, but validated them then addressed them with facts which set my mind at ease. He was available throughout my recovery to answer questions. I cannot say enough good things about the care I received from Dr. Misra.
About Dr. Rajeev Misra, DO
Education & Certifications
- University New Mexico Hlth Scis Ctr
- University New Mexico Hlth Scis Ctr
- Des Moines Univ Coll Of Osteo Med & Surg|Des Moines Univ Coll Of Osteo Med &amp; Surg
Hospital Affiliations
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Misra has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Misra using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Misra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Misra has seen patients for Intestinal Obstruction, Gallstones and Inguinal Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Misra on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Misra speaks Hindi and Spanish.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Misra. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Misra.
