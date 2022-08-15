Dr. Rajeev Mehta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mehta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rajeev Mehta, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rajeev Mehta, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Beavercreek, OH. They graduated from King George's Medical University and is affiliated with Kettering Health Dayton, Kettering Health Main Campus and Kettering Health Miamisburg.
Dr. Mehta works at
Locations
-
1
Dayton Gastroenterology75 Sylvania Dr, Beavercreek, OH 45440 Directions (937) 320-5050
-
2
Dayton Gastroenterology, Inc. - Englewood9000 N Main St Ste 405, Englewood, OH 45415 Directions (937) 320-5050
-
3
Dayton Gastroenterology, Inc. - Miamisburg415 Byers Rd Ste 100, Miamisburg, OH 45342 Directions (937) 320-5050
-
4
Dayton Gastroenterology, Inc. - Beavercreek4200 Indian Ripple Rd, Beavercreek, OH 45440 Directions (937) 320-5050
Hospital Affiliations
- Kettering Health Dayton
- Kettering Health Main Campus
- Kettering Health Miamisburg
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Span
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC)
- Ohio Health Choice
- PHCS
- Premier Group Insurance
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Veteran Administration Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mehta?
Dr. Mehta is my husbands doctor as well as mine and I can't say enough about how wonderful he is as a doctor and a person. Could not be happier and we trust him completely which for me says a lot since I've had a hard time putting my trust and faith in doctors in general.
About Dr. Rajeev Mehta, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Hindi
- 1205907136
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern University of Chicago
- Wayne State University / Detroit Medical Center
- King George's Medical University
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mehta has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mehta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mehta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mehta works at
Dr. Mehta has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Hernia and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mehta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mehta speaks Hindi.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Mehta. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mehta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mehta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mehta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.