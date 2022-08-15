Overview

Dr. Rajeev Mehta, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Beavercreek, OH. They graduated from King George's Medical University and is affiliated with Kettering Health Dayton, Kettering Health Main Campus and Kettering Health Miamisburg.



Dr. Mehta works at Dayton Gastroenterology in Beavercreek, OH with other offices in Englewood, OH and Miamisburg, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Hernia and Diarrhea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.