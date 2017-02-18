Dr. Rajeev Kulkarni, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kulkarni is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rajeev Kulkarni, MD
Dr. Rajeev Kulkarni, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Troy, OH. They completed their fellowship with Hahnemann Hospital Philadelphia Pa
Dayton Physicians Network3130 N County Road 25A Ste 107, Troy, OH 45373 Directions (937) 293-1622
Dayton Physicians LLC - Urology1111 Sweitzer St Ste C, Greenville, OH 45331 Directions (937) 293-1622
Dayton Physicians Network - Kettering3120 Governors Place Blvd, Kettering, OH 45409 Directions (937) 293-1622
Shelby County Memorial Hospital Association915 Michigan St, Sidney, OH 45365 Directions (937) 498-2311Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
- Upper Valley Medical Center
- Wilson Memorial Hospital
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
An extremely knowledgable, kind, concerned doctor. He was a great listener, teacher and resource. While with me, he was 100% focused on what I had to say and my condition. Dr. Kulkarni had all the attributes I want in a doctor. He is a first class person and an excellent doctor.
- Hahnemann Hospital Philadelphia Pa
- Lankenau Hospital: Wynnewood Pa
- Kem Hospital Bombay India
Dr. Kulkarni has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kulkarni accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kulkarni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kulkarni has seen patients for Anemia, Lymphocytosis and Leukocytosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kulkarni on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Kulkarni. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kulkarni.
