Dr. Rajeev Gulati, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Amarillo, TX. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital and Northwest Texas Healthcare System.

Dr. Gulati works at Northwest Physicians Group in Amarillo, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Northwest Physicians Group
    1301 S Coulter St Ste 200, Amarillo, TX 79106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (806) 340-0550

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital
  • Northwest Texas Healthcare System

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pericardial Disease
Rib Fracture
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs)
Pericardial Disease
Rib Fracture
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs)

Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Repair Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Repair, Open or Repair of Arterial Aneurysm, Open Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Repair Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Replacement Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Shunt Creation Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Automatic Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) Implantation Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery Chevron Icon
Decortication and Pleurectomy Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Esophageal Fistula Chevron Icon
Esophageal Surgery Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Lobectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Lung Biopsy Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Removal (Partial or Complete): Open, or Resection of Lung Tumor: Open Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Maze Procedure Chevron Icon
Minimally Invasive Surgery Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Replacement Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Nuss Procedure  Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Bypass Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Revision of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Excision of Lung With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Wedge Resection Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary) Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS) or Thoracotomy Chevron Icon
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Rajeev Gulati, MD

    Cardiothoracic Surgery
    33 years of experience
    • 33 years of experience
    English, Arabic
    • English, Arabic
    1376579664
    • 1376579664
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery and Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
