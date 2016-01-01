Dr. Rajeev Gulati, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gulati is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rajeev Gulati, MD
Overview
Dr. Rajeev Gulati, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Amarillo, TX. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital and Northwest Texas Healthcare System.
Locations
Northwest Physicians Group1301 S Coulter St Ste 200, Amarillo, TX 79106 Directions (806) 340-0550
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital
- Northwest Texas Healthcare System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Rajeev Gulati, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- General Surgery and Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
Dr. Gulati speaks Arabic.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Gulati. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3.
