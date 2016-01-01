Dr. Rajeev Garg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rajeev Garg, MD
Overview
Dr. Rajeev Garg, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Rush University Medical Center.
Dr. Garg works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Practice1725 W Harrison St, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 942-4500
Hospital Affiliations
- Rush University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Garg?
About Dr. Rajeev Garg, MD
- Vascular Neurology
- English, Hindi
- 1760648760
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Neurocritical Care, Neurology and Vascular Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Garg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Garg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Garg works at
Dr. Garg speaks Hindi.
Dr. Garg has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.