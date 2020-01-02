Overview

Dr. Rajeev Garapati, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Skokie, IL. They graduated from SHANNON WEST TEXAS MEMORIAL HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital.



Dr. Garapati works at Patrick Birmingham, M.D. in Skokie, IL with other offices in Morton Grove, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip), Femur Fracture, Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment and Open along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.