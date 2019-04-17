Overview

Dr. Rajeev Dayal, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Fresh Meadows, NY. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UMDNJ Nj Med School Newark and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.



Dr. Dayal works at NewYork Presbyterian Medical Group in Fresh Meadows, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis and Spider Veins along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.