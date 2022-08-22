Dr. Chaturvedi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rajeev Chaturvedi, MD
Overview
Dr. Rajeev Chaturvedi, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Omaha, NE.
Dr. Chaturvedi works at
Locations
Omaha Insomnia and Psychiatric LLC8901 Indian Hills Dr Ste 350B, Omaha, NE 68114 Directions (402) 991-9630
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
The best Dr. I have personally dealt with in 20years. He is very attentive, explains his diagnosis and medications and willing to get to know his patients. He unfortunately got sick and can no longer practice and im pretty devastated. He is such an intellegient man! Id give him 10 stars if I could!
About Dr. Rajeev Chaturvedi, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1376686303
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chaturvedi accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chaturvedi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Chaturvedi. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chaturvedi.
