Dr. Rajeev Agarwal, MD is a Pediatric Nephrology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They graduated from All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).



Dr. Agarwal works at Agave Pediatrics in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Gas-Bloat Syndrome, Torticollis and Dysphagia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.