Dr. Rajeet Shrestha, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rajeet Shrestha, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from BAHUDDIN ZAKARIA UNIVERSITY / NISHTAR MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center and University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center.
Locations
Center of Human Genetics Laboratory10524 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44106 Directions (216) 844-2400
Univ. Suburban Gynecologists Inc.1611 S Green Rd Ste 204, Cleveland, OH 44121 Directions (216) 844-3192
University Hospital Regional Hospitals27100 CHARDON RD, Cleveland, OH 44143 Directions (440) 585-7135
Rapid Medical Research Inc3619 Park East Dr Ste 109, Beachwood, OH 44122 Directions (216) 464-6445
Hospital Affiliations
- University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center
- University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very kind and professional!
About Dr. Rajeet Shrestha, MD
- Psychiatry
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1942320866
Education & Certifications
- BAHUDDIN ZAKARIA UNIVERSITY / NISHTAR MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Psychiatry
