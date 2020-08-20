Overview

Dr. Rajeet Shrestha, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from BAHUDDIN ZAKARIA UNIVERSITY / NISHTAR MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center and University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center.



Dr. Shrestha works at Rainbow Babies & Children Peds in Cleveland, OH with other offices in Beachwood, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.