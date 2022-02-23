Dr. Rajdeep Kakar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kakar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rajdeep Kakar, MD
Dr. Rajdeep Kakar, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from Tulane U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano, Medical City Dallas and Methodist McKinney Hospital.
Locations
Dallas Center Sleep Disorders6313 Preston Rd Ste 400, Plano, TX 75024 Directions (972) 473-7474Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pmFriday8:30am - 3:00pm
Dallas Center Sleep Disorders11617 N Central Expy Ste 250, Dallas, TX 75243 Directions (469) 726-2208
- 3 8000 Eldorado Pkwy Ste B, McKinney, TX 75070 Directions (972) 473-7300
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano
- Medical City Dallas
- Methodist McKinney Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
I was very impressed with Dr. Kakar. He was friendly, professional and very knowledgeable. He explained my condition and treatment thoroughly. I definitely chose the right sleep doctor to continue my sleep apnea journey. His staff was also great, being courteous, helpful and fun!
About Dr. Rajdeep Kakar, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Stanford U
- University Of Texas Health Sci. Center
- U Tx Hlth Sci Ctr
- Tulane U, School of Medicine
- Louisiana State University
- Sleep Medicine
